Some Will Get Wet Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in nearly a week, rain returned to parts of South-Central KY Tuesday. The action was isolated, however, with many staying dry. Look for more numerous showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, though, as a cold front drops in!

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely with high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 80s at best as a front edges closer to the Bluegrass state. This front, combined with the tropical moisture in the atmosphere, will allow for any shower or storm to potentially have heavy rainfall, which could result in ponding or localized flooding. In addition, the front will also deliver atmospheric energy to south-central Kentucky, which could also cause storms to have frequent cloud-to-ground lightning along with strong, gusty winds. The severe threat is low - only a Marginal Risk exists for areas mainly east of I-65 - but a strong storm or two is possible in these conditions!

By Thursday, showers and storms will be isolated, but it will be in the “hit-or-miss” variety with high temperatures still hovering in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be similar to Thursday with isolated showers and storms possible. By the weekend, rain chances will decrease, but not to zero. Unsettled weather will be possible with “splash and dash” variety of rain chances through the weekend into early next week. Expect high temperatures Saturday through early next week to hover around the mid 80s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely. High 82. Low 64. Winds SW-7

THURSDAY: Warm and humid. Few stray showers and storms possible. High 84. Low 66. Winds E-5

FRIDAY: Continued warm and humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. High 85. Low 66. Winds SE-5

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 61

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 61

Record High: 103 (1939)

Record Low: 35 (1902)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.93″ (-0.83″)

Yearly Precip: 39.10″ (+2.57″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:54 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 1 / Small Particulate Matter: 40)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (9.5 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8570 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.