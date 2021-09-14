Advertisement

Virtual community forums on handling of domestic violence cases to be hosted

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts plans to host four virtual community forums this month to discuss how domestic violence cases are handled.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts said the forums on Sept. 27 to 30 are part of an assessment to identify any gaps in cases involving domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sexual violence.

The public is invited to join the forums but must register to attend.

Each forum will focus on a different region. Last year, there were more than 12,000 criminal cases involving domestic violence and related charges in the state.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

