Warren County Public Schools continues to require mask mandate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools has voted to keep their mask mandate in place.

The Warren County Public School Board made the vote during a meeting.

Warren County Superintendent Rob Clayton stated he recommended keep the mask mandate at least throughout the month of October.

Clayton also said his main priority is to keep all students in the classroom five days per week.

