Advertisement

Warren County Public Schools continues to require mask mandate

Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools(Warren County Public Schools)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools has voted to keep their mask mandate in place.

The Warren County Public School Board made the vote during a meeting.

Warren County Superintendent Rob Clayton stated he recommended keep the mask mandate at least throughout the month of October.

Clayton also said his main priority is to keep all students in the classroom five days per week.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lorri Hare with the Humane Society, the dog was taken Sunday afternoon. Hare also...
BUSTED: Dog stolen, property damaged at Bowling Green Humane Society
COVID deaths causing lack of space at funeral homes, hospitals
COVID causes lack of body storage space in coroner’s office, hospitals
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Heaven Hill employees go on strike
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Bowling Green Independent Schools met to discuss the mask mandate for students and staff
BGISD votes to keep mask mandate for students and staff

Latest News

KSP to Host Golf Scramble Friday with Plenty of Prizes to Benefit Trooper Island Camp @ 5
KSP to Host Golf Scramble Friday with Plenty of Prizes to Benefit Trooper Island Camp @ 5
Katey LIVE at Warren County Board Meeting
Katey LIVE at Warren County Board Meeting
International Center of Kentucky
International Center seeks donations for Afghan refugees, all 12+ will have one dose of vaccine
Edmonson County Board of Education Will Continue Mask Mandate
Edmonson County Board of Education Will Continue Mask Mandate