WCPS discuss updated masking and quarantine processes

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton commented on the masking requirement for schools.

In a video posted on Youtube, Clayton spoke on Senate Bill one and what the decision means for Warren County Public Schools.

Clayton also talked about the decision and his goals for keeping students in in-person classes.

“Our goal is to continue to do our part to help mitigate the spread of the virus throughout our community, while also safely keeping our students in school five days a week with in-person instruction,” Clayton said.

Clayton also spoke about the impacts of in-person instruction on students and why it was important to their mental and emotional health.

You can see Clayton’s full video here,

WCPS proposed updated masking and quarantine processes

