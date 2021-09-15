Advertisement

17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash

By Action News 5 Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A teenager was shot and killed in Memphis Tuesday night while taking out the trash at work, his family says.

Action News 5 is reporting the family identified the 17-year-old as Contario Sevion and say he had a baby on the way.

According to police, the shooting happened at Five Guys just before 1 a.m.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sevion’s grandmother, Carmen Sevion, says they’re piecing evidence together because they haven’t heard from detectives yet.

“We just want justice for our baby, that’s all,” Carmen Sevion said.

Police say two people were detained and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Joshua Fuller
Owensboro man arrested and charged with murder of estranged wife
Sarah Maire Bierly, 30, of Pekin, Ind., is charged with the death of a two=year-old girl in her...
Southern Indiana woman charged in death of toddler
Barn fires on Plano and Dye Ford Road
Crews respond to two barn fires in Warren County

Latest News

Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping heavy rain and...
Nicholas crawls into Louisiana from Texas, dumping rain
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable...
Colorado AG: Probe after McClain death finds Aurora Police racially biased
Marty Brown
Marty Brown
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
Simone Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse