Barren County Schools continue to require mask mandate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the Barren County community experiencing a high incidence rate and hospitals at maximum capacity, Barren County Schools will continue their mask mandate.

Superintendent Bo Matthews says individuals two and older, regardless of vaccination status are still required to wear masks in all indoor settings, including buses.

Masking will continue as the county falls into the red zone on the state incidence rate map.

To read the full statement from Barren County Schools Superintendent Bo Matthews, click below.

