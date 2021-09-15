Beloved gospel pianist Jeff Stice passes away

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - Jeff Stice, a native of Edmonson County who studied piano at WKU, has passed away after suffering a bad fall at his home. He was 61.

Throughout his career, Stice performed as both a solo artist and with several notable gospel musicians and groups. He was nominated multiple times for Dove and Grammy awards and performed across the United States and internationally.

Stice was incredibly gracious in performing on Midday Live several times, both during the holiday season and to publicize the Jeff Stice Homecoming in Brownsville. He told us he was always excited to come back home and play for his friends, family and neighbors in Edmonson County every year.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.