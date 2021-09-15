Advertisement

Beloved gospel pianist Jeff Stice passes away

Stice was a native of Edmonson County and four-time Dove and Grammy award nominee.
Stice was a native of Edmonson County and four-time Dove and Grammy award nominee.(JeffSticeMusic.com)
By Laura Rogers
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - Jeff Stice, a native of Edmonson County who studied piano at WKU, has passed away after suffering a bad fall at his home. He was 61.

Throughout his career, Stice performed as both a solo artist and with several notable gospel musicians and groups. He was nominated multiple times for Dove and Grammy awards and performed across the United States and internationally.

Stice was incredibly gracious in performing on Midday Live several times, both during the holiday season and to publicize the Jeff Stice Homecoming in Brownsville. He told us he was always excited to come back home and play for his friends, family and neighbors in Edmonson County every year.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Joshua Fuller
Owensboro man arrested and charged with murder of estranged wife
Sarah Maire Bierly, 30, of Pekin, Ind., is charged with the death of a two=year-old girl in her...
Southern Indiana woman charged in death of toddler
Barn fires on Plano and Dye Ford Road
Crews respond to two barn fires in Warren County

Latest News

Marty Brown
Marty Brown
Cow Days
Cow Days
Parade of Homes
Parade of Homes 2021
Tracking very heavy rainfall for portions of south-central Kentucky!
More soaking showers this midweek!