Advertisement

Biden: Nearly 3M get health coverage during COVID-19 sign-up

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the White House after visiting Brookland Middle School in northeast Washington, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that 2.8 million consumers took advantage of a special six-month period to sign up for private health insurance coverage made more affordable by his COVID-19 relief law.

He called the number encouraging and urged Congress to help lower health care costs.

“That’s 2.8 million families who will have more security, more breathing room, and more money in their pocket if an illness or accident hits home,” Biden said. “Altogether, 12.2 million Americans are actively enrolled in coverage under the Affordable Care Act — an all-time high.”

Biden ordered the HealthCare.gov marketplace to reopen Feb. 15 for six months, through Aug. 15, to give people who lost their jobs and health care benefits due to the pandemic the opportunity to sign up for coverage for themselves and their families.

That coverage then became more affordable in April due to enhanced subsidies in the COVID-19 relief law, which attracted even more enrollment.

Biden said an all-time high of 12.2 million people are now covered by under Affordable Care Act.

The Obama-era law, enacted in 2010, is aimed at making health coverage more affordable by offering subsidized private insurance nationwide for people who do not get such insurance through their employer. The law also expanded Medicaid for low-income adults, and most states have done so.

The two components cover about 27 million people, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

Biden said Wednesday that the subsidies in his COVID-19 relief law have helped trim premiums by about $67 a month for people who buy coverage through the Affordable Care Act, and that 4 in 10 consumers who bought during the special sign-up window found plans for $10 a month or less.

Out-of-pocket expenses have also dropped, he said.

Biden, who was vice president when the Affordable Care Act became law and wants to expand it, also called on Congress to do more to help lower health care costs, including by making the enhanced subsidies permanent, acting on his proposals to lower prescription drug costs and freeing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. The enhanced subsidies are good only through 2022.

The regular annual sign-up season for the Affordable Care Act won’t start again until Nov. 1.

—-

Associated Press writer Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar contributed to this report

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Joshua Fuller
Owensboro man arrested and charged with murder of estranged wife
Sarah Maire Bierly, 30, of Pekin, Ind., is charged with the death of a two=year-old girl in her...
Southern Indiana woman charged in death of toddler
Warren County Public Schools vote to delay school until August 24
WCPS discuss updated masking and quarantine processes
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend returned from road trip without her, is uncooperative, police say
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for Va. prison dropped by drone at nearby school
Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping heavy rain and...
Nicholas crawls into Louisiana from Texas, dumping rain
Unsettled seven day forecast for south-central Kentucky!
Tracking showers and storms midweek!