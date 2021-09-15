Advertisement

Bowling Green defeats South Warren in four sets

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples volleyball team continues its virtuoso performance this season with a 3-1 win over crosstown rival South Warren - giving the Purples the season sweep over the Lady Spartans.

Bowling Green has now won 10 of their last 11 games as they improve to 11-2 on the year. They took the first two sets before the Lady Spartans took set three in a tight 26-24 battle. But the Purples would get the final say and take set four.

The Purples got big help from 8th-grade middle blocker Amirra Bailey. Despite only being 13, the 6′2″ middle blocker made critical blocks over the net that led the Purples in the first two sets.

Bowling Green will travel to face Station Camp (Gallatin) Tennessee High School on Wednesday, September 15, while South Warren will take on West Jessamine on Saturday, September 18.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lorri Hare with the Humane Society, the dog was taken Sunday afternoon. Hare also...
BUSTED: Dog stolen, property damaged at Bowling Green Humane Society
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
COVID deaths causing lack of space at funeral homes, hospitals
COVID causes lack of body storage space in coroner’s office, hospitals
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Heaven Hill employees go on strike
Bowling Green Independent Schools met to discuss the mask mandate for students and staff
BGISD votes to keep mask mandate for students and staff

Latest News

WKU’s Fuller ties career low in final round of Intercollegiate
Bowling Green Hot Rods (BGHR)
Wilmington Rocks Bowling Green in 10-0 Shutout
Sports Connection First Segment 9-12-21
Sports Connection 9-14-21
Sports Connection Interview with Coach Holeman
Sports Connection Interview with Coach Holeman