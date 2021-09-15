Bowling Green defeats South Warren in four sets

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples volleyball team continues its virtuoso performance this season with a 3-1 win over crosstown rival South Warren - giving the Purples the season sweep over the Lady Spartans.

Bowling Green has now won 10 of their last 11 games as they improve to 11-2 on the year. They took the first two sets before the Lady Spartans took set three in a tight 26-24 battle. But the Purples would get the final say and take set four.

The Purples got big help from 8th-grade middle blocker Amirra Bailey. Despite only being 13, the 6′2″ middle blocker made critical blocks over the net that led the Purples in the first two sets.

Bowling Green will travel to face Station Camp (Gallatin) Tennessee High School on Wednesday, September 15, while South Warren will take on West Jessamine on Saturday, September 18.

