Caverna Independent School District faculty member dies from complications with COVID

CAVERNA, Ky. (WBKO) - The Caverna Independent School District is mourning the loss of faculty member Amanda Nutt who died as a result of complications from Covid-19.

“We have spoken with Ms. Nutt’s family and have passed along the love and support from all the staff and students in our school district. Funeral arrangements are not complete at this time, but will be released when made available to the school,” the district said in a Facebook post.

The school says counselors and the school psychologist, as well as counselors from the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative (GRREC) have been and will continue to be available to students and staff throughout this crisis as needed. There will be counselors available in the school in designated areas through the end of the week.

