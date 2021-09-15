Crime Stoppers: Tricycle stolen from special needs child

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft from a special needs child.

The say between 5:00 p.m. on September 10 and 8:00 a.m. on September 11, 2021 an unknown suspect stole a tricycle from an address on Patrick Way.

The tricycle is unique, as it is designed for a special needs child. It is purple in color with checkered stickers on the frame.

No suspects have been identified yet. However, the trike should be very identifiable due to its design and color.

