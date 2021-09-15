Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Tricycle stolen from special needs child

By Gene Birk
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft from a special needs child.

The say between 5:00 p.m. on September 10 and 8:00 a.m. on September 11, 2021 an unknown suspect stole a tricycle from an address on Patrick Way.

The tricycle is unique, as it is designed for a special needs child. It is purple in color with checkered stickers on the frame.

No suspects have been identified yet. However, the trike should be very identifiable due to its design and color.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

