Crews respond to two barn fires in Warren County

ALVATON, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews were called to the scene of two barn fires in Warren County on Wednesday, September 15 just before 5:00 a.m. A barn was on fire on Dye Ford Road in Alvaton, and another fire was reported on Plano Road.

Multiple agencies, including area fire departments and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, were called to the scene. No injuries have been reported. Investigators will work to determine the cause.

WCSO says Plano Road at Dye Ford is currently shut down due to the fires.



They advise the public to use alternate route.

I'm on the scene of a barn fire on Dye Ford Road in Alvaton.



Just a couple minutes down the road another barn is on fire.



Fire officials tell me these are suspicious events to happen so close together at the same time. Fire investigators have been called in.

Fire officials tell WBKO news that since the fires have happened so close together, fire investigators have been called in.

Officials tell us that traffic is being rerouted on Dye Ford Road until officials can get the fires under control.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

