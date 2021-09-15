Crews respond to two barn fires in Warren County
ALVATON, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews were called to the scene of two barn fires in Warren County on Wednesday, September 15 just before 5:00 a.m. A barn was on fire on Dye Ford Road in Alvaton, and another fire was reported on Plano Road.
Multiple agencies, including area fire departments and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, were called to the scene. No injuries have been reported. Investigators will work to determine the cause.
Fire officials tell WBKO news that since the fires have happened so close together, fire investigators have been called in.
Officials tell us that traffic is being rerouted on Dye Ford Road until officials can get the fires under control.
We will update you as more information becomes available.
