Franklin-Simpson and Russellville split boys/girls soccer doubleheader

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Simpson Wildcats hosted the Russellville Panthers to a doubleheader in soccer for the boys and girls. Russellville took the girl’s game while Franklin-Simpson came back with a win for the boys.

In the girls’ game, the Panthers and Wildcats would go to penalty kicks after a 1-1 score in regulation and overtime. Russellville would win PKs 3-1 with goals coming from Crissy Higgins, Emily Stapleton, and Jasmine Kennedy.

The Wildcats will head to Todd County Central next week to take on the Rebels, the Panthers will host Warren Central Thursday.

In the boys’ game, Avery Fleener got the Panthers on the board first after a PK in the 17th minute. The goal would be his 32nd of the season. Later in the 19th minute, Preston Jankins gets the equalizer off the rebound and ties it at one apiece.

Mistakes were made for Russellville in the 31st minute, after a shot from Sam Mylor, the goalie missed timed his save letting the ball past him and the Wildcats take the lead 2-1.

The Panthers would tie it up in the second, but it was Logan Garner hitting the goal of an assist from Sam Mylor for the Wildcats going on to win 3-2.

Franklin-Simpson moves to 11-3 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 9-3.

On Thursday, the Wildcats will face Calloway County, Russellville will travel to Trigg County.

