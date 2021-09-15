Health department notices deaths in younger population amid COVID surge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department is describing the area’s recent Covid surge as ‘concerning.’

“I think that data speaks volumes about the importance of getting vaccinated,” said Public Health Director of the Barren River District Health Department.

The data is what health experts have been tracking for the past 18 months.

“The first surge was a gradual increase,” explained Hunt.

There are currently 5,067 current active cases in the Barren River region-- up from over 1,200 from just a month ago.

“This time around, it was a straight up increase over a matter of just a few days. And so that has been very concerning for us in the Barren River area district. And mainly as it relates to hospital capacity,” said Hunt.

Metcalfe County has the highest incidence rate in the region with a number of 129 average daily cases.

Barren River area incidence map (BRDHD)

The health department says the 20 to 30-year-old population is the most difficult age group to convince to get vaccinated.

“I think that is one of the leading causes possibly across the region, but the state is, vaccinations. We really strong I think, across the state with vaccinations early on, but that did take a significant dip to summer,” said Hunt.

According to the health department, the average age for cases in the area is 40 years old; however, the health department says they’ve noticed deaths increase in the younger population.

“Early on in the pandemic, the majority of the individuals dying were older. But we have seen that trend change significantly over the last six to eight weeks,” expressed Hunt.

As of yesterday, The Medical Center has 77 Covid-19 hospitalizations with 71 percent of these are unvaccinated. T.J. Samson Hospital had 47 covid inpatients, only nine are vaccinated.

“We definitely reached a new record high last week of COVID inpatients. Actually, at one point we hit 48 was the highest number,” said Stacey Biggs, EVP Marketing, Planning & Development at T.J. Regional Health.

