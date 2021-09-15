Advertisement

Hot Rods and Blue Rocks Canceled on Wednesday

Bowling Green Hot Rods (BGHR)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (75-36) and the Wilmington Blue Rocks (52-61) game scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled due to rain. The two teams will not make up the contest and Thursday’s game will begin with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch as scheduled.

The Hot Rods have already clinched a playoff berth and home-field advantage throughout the championship series next week, while their opponent has yet to be determined. Wednesday marks the second-straight week the club had a game affected due to rain on a Wednesday after last week’s game in Winston-Salem was postponed and made up on that Thursday.

Bowling Green finishes their Wednesday schedule 13-1, with the lone hump-day loss coming on the road making for a perfect record of 9-0 at home. The Hot Rods pitching staff posted a 3.31 ERA while the hitters had a team batting average of .252 with 33 home runs.

Playoff tickets are on sale with the Hot Rods hosting game three of the High-A East Championship Series on Friday, September 24. Scheduled games on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26 are scheduled “as necessary” with tickets on sale for all three games. Fans can get their tickets by visiting www.bghotrods.com, calling 270-901-2121, or visiting the box office at Bowling Green Ballpark.

