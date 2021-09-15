Advertisement

K9 locates drugs, leads to arrest of Bowling Green man in Tompkinsville

Tompkinsville K9 alerts officer to drugs.
Tompkinsville K9 alerts officer to drugs.(Tompkinsville Police Department)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was arrested Sunday in Tompkinsville following a traffic stop that led to the recovery of drugs.

According to Tompkinsville Police, an officer made a traffic stop on a black GMC after the car left a residence on Sherry Drive known for distributing narcotics.

During the investigation, the officer asked for consent to search the vehicle which was denied by the driver, police said.

K9 Rico was deployed for an open-air sniff and gave a positive indicator on the front passenger side door.

The officer reportedly located one zip lock bag with a white powder residue inside consistent with methamphetamine, and 300 Hydrocodone 10mg pills.

Jeffrey Logan Miller of Bowling Green was arrested and put in Barren County Jail on the following charges: Trafficking in Controlled Substance First Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving and Failure to Produce Insurance Card.

Jeffrey Logan Miller mugshot
Jeffrey Logan Miller mugshot(Barren County Jail)

