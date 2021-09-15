Advertisement

KSP investigation leads to Boyd Co. man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

Jonathan Taylor Breeding, 23, arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Jonathan Taylor Breeding, 23, arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.(Boyd Co. Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WBKO) - On September 14, 2021 an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch ends with a Boyd Co. man arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Jonathan Taylor Breeding, 23, was arrested after KSP discovered the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

According to law enforcement, equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Breeding is currently charged with one count of promoting a minor under the age of sixteen in a sexual performance, punishable by ten to fifteen years in prison.

Ten counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of twelve in a sexual performance, punishable by five to ten years in prison.

Breeding was also charged with seven counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor over the age of twelve in a sexual performance and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, punishable by one to five years in prison.

Breeding was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Joshua Fuller
Owensboro man arrested and charged with murder of estranged wife
Sarah Maire Bierly, 30, of Pekin, Ind., is charged with the death of a two=year-old girl in her...
Southern Indiana woman charged in death of toddler
Barn fires on Plano and Dye Ford Road
Crews respond to two barn fires in Warren County

Latest News

Marty Brown
Marty Brown
Cow Days
Cow Days
Parade of Homes
Parade of Homes 2021
Tracking very heavy rainfall for portions of south-central Kentucky!
More soaking showers this midweek!
With the cloud cover and rain, a warm cup of Joe will be needed!
Soaking showers and storms likely Wednesday!