KSP investigation leads to Boyd Co. man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

ASHLAND, Ky. (WBKO) - On September 14, 2021 an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch ends with a Boyd Co. man arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Jonathan Taylor Breeding, 23, was arrested after KSP discovered the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

According to law enforcement, equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Breeding is currently charged with one count of promoting a minor under the age of sixteen in a sexual performance, punishable by ten to fifteen years in prison.

Ten counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of twelve in a sexual performance, punishable by five to ten years in prison.

Breeding was also charged with seven counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor over the age of twelve in a sexual performance and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, punishable by one to five years in prison.

Breeding was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

