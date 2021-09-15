Soaking showers and storms likely Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re tracking energy ahead of a cold front with a moist atmosphere - which is a recipe for soaking storms in south-central Kentucky!

With the cloud cover and rain, a warm cup of Joe will be needed! (WBKO)

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely with high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 80s at best as a front edges closer to the Bluegrass state. This front, combined with the tropical moisture in the atmosphere, will allow for any shower or storm to potentially have heavy rainfall, which could result in ponding or localized flooding. In addition, the front will also deliver atmospheric energy to south-central Kentucky, which could also cause storms to have frequent cloud-to-ground lightning along with strong, gusty winds. The severe threat is low - only a Marginal Risk exists for areas mainly east of I-65 - but a strong storm or two is possible in these conditions!

By Thursday, showers and storms will be isolated, but it will be in the “hit-or-miss” variety with high temperatures still hovering in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be similar to Thursday with isolated showers and storms possible. By the weekend, rain chances will decrease, but not to zero. Unsettled weather will be possible with “splash and dash” variety of rain chances through the weekend into early next week. Expect high temperatures Saturday through early next week to hover around the mid 80s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 80. Low 64. Winds SW at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers and storms possible. High 84. Low 66. Winds E at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible. High 85. Low 66. Winds SE at 5 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1927)

Record Low Today: 39 (1902)

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 60

Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

Sunset: 6:53 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Pollen Count: Moderate (3.7 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7031 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 88

Yesterday’s Low: 68

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.93″ (-0.83″)

Yearly Precip: 39.10″ (+2.57″)

