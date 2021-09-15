This week’s JA People of Action are Cassandra Jones and Monica Wardlow

Advertisement

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action are Cassandra Jones, 4th grade teacher at Lost River Elementary, and Monica Wardlow, Retail Banking Officer with German American Bank. The 4th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Region” and it introduces students to entrepreneurship and how entrepreneurs use resources to produce goods and services in a region. Students operate a hypothetical hot dog stand to understand the fundamental tasks performed by a business owner and to track the revenue and expenses of a business.  Ms. Jones’ favorite part of JA is that it “provides students the opportunity to explore the possibility of owning their own business one day.” She also said, “my students love the culminating activity for the Our Region unit. The game to determine if their business has a profit or loss helps bring the real world into our classroom.” Monica Wardlow has been a long-time volunteer with Ms. Jones’ classes and Ms. Jones is very appreciative of Monica’s connection with each of her students. Monica’s favorite part of JA is, “the opportunity to encourage, enlighten, and educate our youth.” She also said, “I am a product of Junior Achievement. As a community leader, I love having the chance to share life lessons, promote financial literacy, and encourage entrepreneurship.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

