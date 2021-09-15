Welcome Center on I-65 temporarily closed due to sanitation and staffing shortages

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Welcome Center on I-65 at the Kentucky and Tennessee Line is closed.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the closure is expected to last five days.

They also say the welcome center is closed for sanitation of the facility and staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

Kentucky Welcome Center on Interstate 65 at the Kentucky-Tennessee Line Temporarily Closed.



Closure expected to last five dayshttps://t.co/XgGhnh8gfh pic.twitter.com/Ulz6gKHaMU — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) September 14, 2021

Truck parking will remain open.

Message boards have been placed to inform motorists the Welcome Center is closed.

Further information will be released when an exact date for when the Welcome Center will open.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.