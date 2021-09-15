Advertisement

Welcome Center on I-65 temporarily closed due to sanitation and staffing shortages

Kentucky Welcome Center Closed
Kentucky Welcome Center Closed(KYTC District 3)
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Welcome Center on I-65 at the Kentucky and Tennessee Line is closed.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the closure is expected to last five days.

They also say the welcome center is closed for sanitation of the facility and staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

Truck parking will remain open.

Message boards have been placed to inform motorists the Welcome Center is closed.

Further information will be released when an exact date for when the Welcome Center will open.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lorri Hare with the Humane Society, the dog was taken Sunday afternoon. Hare also...
BUSTED: Dog stolen, property damaged at Bowling Green Humane Society
COVID deaths causing lack of space at funeral homes, hospitals
COVID causes lack of body storage space in coroner’s office, hospitals
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Heaven Hill employees go on strike
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Bowling Green Independent Schools met to discuss the mask mandate for students and staff
BGISD votes to keep mask mandate for students and staff

Latest News

On Tuesday, the task force was able to meet on Western’s Campus, where they asked questions and...
Attorney General’s Search Warrant Task Force meets in Bowling Green
Barren County Schools masks.
Barren County Schools continue to require mask mandate
Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools continues to require mask mandate
KSP to Host Golf Scramble Friday with Plenty of Prizes to Benefit Trooper Island Camp @ 5
KSP to Host Golf Scramble Friday with Plenty of Prizes to Benefit Trooper Island Camp @ 5