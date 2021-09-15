Wilmington Rocks Bowling Green in 10-0 Shutout

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (79-35) were dealt a shutout loss in a 10-0 defeat by the Wilmington Blue Rock (52-61) on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Hot Rods continue their final homestand of the regular season with an 11:00 AM CT first pitch on Wednesday.

The Blue Rocks took an early lead in the top of the second against Hot Rods starter Evan McKendry, plating four runs highlighted by Justin Connell’s three-run homer to make it a 4-0 game. The Hot Rods loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but couldn’t convert with Blue Rocks starter Mitchell Parker getting the final two outs of the frame to work out of the jam.

Wilmington added three runs in the sixth while batting around, making it a 7-0 game. Jeremy Ydens hit a two-run shot in the top of the seventh to extend the Blue Rocks lead to 9-0. Connell hit his second homer of the game in the ninth, propelling the Blue Rocks to a 10-0 shutout win over the Hot Rods.

McKendry (4-3) allowed four runs on seven hits over 4.0 innings with a walk in a loss. Michael Costanzo tossed a scoreless inning while allowing two hits with two strikeouts. Nathan Witt threw 0.2 innings, allowing three runs on three hits with two walks. Trey Cumbie allowed two runs over 1.2 innings with two hits, two walks, and two strikeouts. Addison Moss threw the final 1.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts.

Notes: Tuesday marks just the second shutout of the season for the Hot Rods… The other was a 5-0 loss to the Rome Braves on June 16… They’re 7-2 in shutouts this year… Between August and September the Hot Rods are 12-7 at home… The team was 29-7 at Bowling Green Ballpark through the first three months of the season… Infante had his second multi-hit game of the season with BG… Tuesday was the first time since September 1 BG didn’t hit a homer in a game…The Hot Rods and Blue Rocks continue their series with an 11:00 AM CT first pitch on Wednesday… RH Michael Mercado (2-5, 5.37) takes the mound for the Hot Rods against LH Alfonso Hernandez (4-2, 4.14) for Wilmington… Fans can catch all of the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch app, tuning into WBGN 94.5 FM and 1340 AM, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

