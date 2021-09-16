America’s only cave, bike, hike triathlon at Mammoth Cave

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park will host the ‘Mammoth On’ event on Sunday.

The Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park, works in cooperation with the National Park Service, to fund projects and programs that protect, preserve, and enhance the natural and cultural resources, and the visitor experience of Mammoth Cave National Park.

Friends plan and assist with Park clean-up and special events, and help to fund cave restoration and research.

The event on Sunday consists of a two-mile cave tour, two-mile hike and 18-mile bike at Mammoth Cave National Park and is the non-profit’s primary fundraiser.

Masks will be required while inside the cave during that part of the event.

“I think the neat aspect of it is it’s not really a competition. It was designed by Rick and Colleen Olson, Colleen Olson died a few years back. So this is continuing in her memory. It’s just designed to get people out into nature and into the park. So you can take it at your own pace. It’s designed for families, for people of all ages. And I think that’s the most unique aspect of it,” said Rick DuBose, Executive Director of Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park.

Check-in and packet pick-up begins Sunday at 7:30 a.m. at The Lodge at Mammoth Cave and the actual event itself will start at about 850 a.m.

“Registration is $30 per individual. You can sign up a team of two members for $45 and that includes the event also a T-shirt, a bag, metal, as well as an ice cream certificate to be redeemed at Mammoth Cave for Chaney’s ice cream. So it’s a pretty good package for the price.

To register for the event, CLICK HERE.

