Hilltoppers taking advantage of open week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The dust has been settled on week two of Western Kentucky’s football season, but they’ve been moving at full speed in their early open week ahead of next weekend’s matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers.

WKU (1-1) has been improving on its narrow 35-38 loss to Army last Saturday in West Point. Despite the narrow loss, quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Jerreth Sterns have found themselves among some of college football’s elite rankings. Zappe leads the nation in passing at just over 429 yards per game, while he’s second in passing touchdowns (10) and passing efficiency rating (209.6).

Sterns, meanwhile, is tied for second in receiving touchdowns with four and is sixth in the nation in receptions (16) and receiving yards (278). The tandem of Zappe and Sterns has been on full display in this short season. But, both of them say there is much more room for improvement.

“You know we’ve only played two games now, it’s week three. I think the biggest improvement I’ve had is, you know, kind of settling down and understanding the game and what the defense is trying to bring me,” Zappe said. “Protecting the ball, taking care of it, continue drives and score points.”

“Like I obviously had a good game and everything but there’s so much I can clean up and take to the next level to help this team win football games. So I play big, that’s what I wanna do,” Sterns said.

The Toppers will continue practice on Thursday before taking the rest of the week off ahead of week four. WKU will face the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) next Saturday, September 25 at 7 pm CT back at Houchens Industries-LT Smith Stadium.

