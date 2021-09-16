Lady Toppers Kick Off Conference Play at Marshall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer will open Conference USA play on Thursday when the Lady Toppers travel to Marshall on Thursday.

Game Info

WKU (5-1-0) at Marshall (3-4-1)

Thursday, Sept. 16 | 5:00 p.m. (CT)

Hoops Family Field | Huntington, W.V.

Watch (ESPN+) | Live Stats

WKU Notes

The Lady Toppers will be looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season against (RV) Ole Miss last Sunday.

WKU is currently ranked as the No. 6 team in the South region in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

The Lady Toppers haven’t lost a regular season conference match since 2019. During that span WKU has gone 6-0-2 with the last loss coming at Rice on October 20.

The WKU defense has posted four shutouts this season, which leads C-USA. The Lady Toppers have given up only three goals this season, allowing 0.50 goals per game. That mark leads the league and is the 27th best rate in the country. WKU’s 0.667 shutout percentage is also the top rate in the conference and 13th nationally.

The Lady Toppers have scored 10 total goals this season, scored by seven different goal scorers. Katie Erwin, Brina Micheels and Jacobsen each have two and Lily Rummo, Mackenzie Crittenberger, Annah Hopkins and Briana Sayoc have one each.

Erwin is the leading points earner for WKU with eight total on two goals and four assists. Her four assists are tied for the third most by a C-USA player. Erwin has a 0.692 shot accuracy on the season which is 22nd in the country.