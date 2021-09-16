Lady Toppers Kick Off Conference Play at Marshall
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer will open Conference USA play on Thursday when the Lady Toppers travel to Marshall on Thursday.
Game Info
WKU (5-1-0) at Marshall (3-4-1)
Thursday, Sept. 16 | 5:00 p.m. (CT)
Hoops Family Field | Huntington, W.V.
Watch (ESPN+) | Live Stats
WKU Notes
- The Lady Toppers will be looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season against (RV) Ole Miss last Sunday.
- WKU is currently ranked as the No. 6 team in the South region in the United Soccer Coaches poll.
- The Lady Toppers haven’t lost a regular season conference match since 2019. During that span WKU has gone 6-0-2 with the last loss coming at Rice on October 20.
- The WKU defense has posted four shutouts this season, which leads C-USA. The Lady Toppers have given up only three goals this season, allowing 0.50 goals per game. That mark leads the league and is the 27th best rate in the country. WKU’s 0.667 shutout percentage is also the top rate in the conference and 13th nationally.
- The Lady Toppers have scored 10 total goals this season, scored by seven different goal scorers. Katie Erwin, Brina Micheels and Jacobsen each have two and Lily Rummo, Mackenzie Crittenberger, Annah Hopkins and Briana Sayoc have one each.
- Erwin is the leading points earner for WKU with eight total on two goals and four assists. Her four assists are tied for the third most by a C-USA player. Erwin has a 0.692 shot accuracy on the season which is 22nd in the country.
- In goal, Alexis Bach has gotten the starting nod in five matches, recording clean sheets in three and tallying 19 saves. Her 0.60 shutout per game mark is second among all C-USA goalkeepers. Bach has a 0.59 goals against average, which is also second in the league.
Series History
- Thursday’s match will be the ninth all-time between WKU and Marshall. WKU owns a 7-1-0 record against the Thundering Herd and have won six straight in the series.
- The Lady Toppers are 3-0-0 in Huntington all-time.
- The two teams faced off in the spring and WKU came away with a 2-1 win in Bowling Green. Ellie Belcher scored WKU’s first goal in the 27th minute. The Thundering Herd evened up the score in the 56th minute. Ansley Cate scored the game-winner in the 63rd to keep WKU undefeated in conference play.
Marshall Notes
- The Herd will be coming off a 3-0 win against VMI on Sunday. Meg Jarvis accounted for two of Marshall’s three goals.
- Marshall also has wins against Youngstown State and Akron this season.
- Six of Marshall’s nine goals scored this season have come from the duo of Jarvis and Katie Gonzalez. They each have three.
- In goal, Mira Pastoft and Courtney McVicker have each started in four matches. Pastoft’s goals against average is 0.90 and she has a 3-1-1 record. McVicker has a 1.98 GAA and a 0-3-0 record.
Up Next
- The Lady Toppers return to the WKU Soccer Complex on Sunday, Sept. 19 to host Middle Tennessee at 6 p.m.
