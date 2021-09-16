Local hospitals experience longer E.R. wait times amid influx of COVID patients

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky hospitals are facing staffing shortages amid an increase in COVID-19 patients being admitted. As healthcare workers are spending more time caring for these COVID-19 patients, it is inevitably taking their time away from some non-COVID-19 related cases.

T.J. Samson Community Hospital is currently taking care of the most COVID-19 patients they ever have since the pandemic started.

“Today (Wednesday), I believe we have 48 COVID patients. It seems like we hit a new record or at least hit, you know, our top number every day,” Stacey Biggs with T.J. Samson Hospital said. “We’re just not seeing any decrease at this point.”

The hospital has maxed out its previous COVID-19 unit, forcing staff to create new spaces to care for the influx in patients. Some are having to wait for an open room in the emergency department. Biggs encourages the public to not show up to the emergency room simply for a COVID-19 test, but do not be afraid to come if you have shortness of breath or other serious symptoms related to COVID-19.

“We are seeing a lot of COVID in the emergency department, but we’re also seeing the normal emergency type cases as well,” she said.

Of the 48 COVID-19 patients, at least 40 are unvaccinated. “We don’t put this information out to alarm people,” Biggs explained. “It’s not political. These are just the facts, and they are local. They’re not coming from the government. They’re coming from a local community hospital.”

She encourages everyone who is able to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it is the best way to help overwhelmed hospital staff. “They are superheroes without a doubt, but they are human, and so, you know, we’ve got to work together as a community to try to get these numbers to come down,” Biggs said.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.