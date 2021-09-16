Lone Star Rodeo coming to Bowling Green in its 39th year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Lone Star Rodeo Company will make its way to Bowling Green this weekend for a family fun event.

Lone Star Rodeo was created in Marfa, Texas and moved the sport of rodeo to the fans in the Southeast. Lone Star Rodeo Company now resides in Crofton, KY on their 660-acre ranch.

The Lone Star Rodeo Company travels in thirteen different states.

The event is expected to bring hundreds to the Western Kentucky Ag Expo Center for some western-style entertainment on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Special Added Attractions:

-Kids Gold Rush 10 & under (30 minutes before EACH performance)

-Best Dressed Cowboy & Cowgirls Contest 10 & under (30 minutes before EACH performance)

-Hilarious Rodeo Clown Mighty Mike Wentworth featuring Cowgirl Lindsey Trick and Fancy Roper

Tickets are $22 for reserved seating and $17 for general admission. To buy tickets to the event, click here.

