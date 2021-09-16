Man arrested accused of driving stolen vehicle in Glasgow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been arrested in Glasgow accused of driving a stolen vehicle.

Glasgow Police says Cody Slaughter of Scottsville is facing numerous charges after running from police when they tried to stop him.

Slaughter was later found hiding under a truck, authorities also found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and syringes in the car.

