Members of BGPD join Louisiana in hurricane relief efforts

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hurricane Ida made landfall along the Louisiana coast as a category 4 earlier this month. Its damaging winds, torrential downpours, and storm surge left a devastating mark on the community.

Members from the Bowling Green Police Department joined the National Fraternal Order of Police in helping with relief efforts along the hardest hit areas in the southern portion of the state. Detective Mike Nade and retired officer Jan Tuttle took on the task of giving back. Together, they helped by providing freshly cooked meals, aided in cleaning up debris, and lending a helping hand to other residents in need.

Mike Nade said he was especially struck by how grateful survivors were for their help, and that’s something that continues to motivate him to keep on giving back.

Find out how you can help their relief efforts by clicking here.

