Advertisement

More than 1,500 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards seized in Cincinnati

The fake COVID-19 vaccination cards were seized in five different shipments.
The fake COVID-19 vaccination cards were seized in five different shipments.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP))
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized 1,683 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards and 2,034 fake Pfizer inoculation stickers over the past month, according to CBP.

Misspellings and “substandard printing” on the vaccination cards led officers to realize they were fake, CBP said.

CBP Cincinnati officers seized a total of 1,683 counterfeit COVID-19 cards since Aug. 16.
CBP Cincinnati officers seized a total of 1,683 counterfeit COVID-19 cards since Aug. 16.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP))

“Creating or buying a fake COVID-19 vaccination card is illegal, not to mention dangerous,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “Purchasing counterfeit cards supports criminals whose only concern is their bank account, not American security or the health of our citizens.”

The counterfeit card sand stickers were shipped from China, according to CBP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Nutt, faculty member dies following complications with COVID-19.
Caverna Independent School District faculty member dies from complications with COVID
Tompkinsville K9 alerts officer to drugs.
K9 locates drugs, leads to arrest of Bowling Green man in Tompkinsville
Accident
One dead after motorcycle collides with guardrail on I-65
Barn fires on Plano and Dye Ford Road
Crews respond to two barn fires in Warren County
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Autumn Reccius said she planned to get the vaccine with her husband, but decided against it at...
Vaxxed and unvaxxed: Louisville husband, wife fight COVID with two different experiences
View From The Hill: Full tuition scholarships among the prizes awarded in WKU’s Vaccine Incentive Program
New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle
Due to increases in demand for monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19, the federal...
Gov. Beshear: Nationwide monoclonal antibody shortage will change Ky. distribution
Metcalfe County Schools
Metcalfe Co. Schools make decision on Senate Bill 1