One dead after motorcycle collides with guardrail on I-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has died in an early morning collision, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green when he struck a guardrail and was ejected.

It is unknown why the motorcycle collided with the guardrail, authorities said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not been released.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Med Center EMS, Smiths Grove Fire Department, and the Warren County Coroner’s office.

