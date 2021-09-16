Our Wettest September 15th Ever in Bowling Green!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers and storms drenched portions of South-Central KY Wednesday! Bowling Green picked up 2.59″ of rain officially, setting a new rainfall record for the date (old record: 1.33″ set in 1981)! Rain chances decrease as temperatures increase Thursday.

By Thursday, showers and storms will be isolated, but it will be in the “hit-or-miss” variety with high temperatures still hovering in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be similar to Thursday with isolated showers and storms possible. By the weekend, rain chances will decrease, but not to zero. Unsettled weather will be possible with “splash and dash” variety of rain chances through the weekend into early next week. Expect high temperatures Saturday through early next week to hover around the mid 80s.

Small rain chances continue into early next week. Humidity will also remain rather high for the waning days of Summer! Fall begins offically next Wednesday with a slight cool down along with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs slowly back off to around 80 by mid-week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Warmer and humid. High 84. Low 66. Winds E-5

FRIDAY: Continued warm and humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. High 85. Low 66. Winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Warm and humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. High 86. Low 65. Winds E-6

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 75

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 102 (1927)

Record Low: 39 (1902)

Today’s Precip: 2.59″R

Monthly Precip: 3.52″ (+1.64″)

Yearly Precip: 39.10″ (+5.04″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:53 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

UV Index: Mod (4)

Pollen Count: Mod (3.7 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7031 Mold Spore Count)

