Shower and Storm Chances to Return!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a foggy start, Thursday turned out brighter and sunnier with temps warming back to near seasonal norms. The possibility for some rain comes back into the picture Friday, however, and sticks around into our weekend.

Friday will start off with areas of patchy fog possible - otherwise mostly clear with morning low temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. As the day progresses, clouds will begin to develop from daytime heating and humidity to become partly cloudy. The heat and humidity coupled with energy to the south of the Kentucky/Tennessee state line will allow for a few isolated showers and storms to develop, but nothing is expected to be widespread. Highs on Friday will only reach the low-to-mid 80s with light southeasterly winds. On both Saturday and Sunday, we’ll have widely scattered showers and storms that develop also from daytime heating. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s and morning lows will be warm in the mid-to-upper 60s. Many places could stay dry through the weekend, especially further north - but we expect the “splash-and-dash” variety of showers and storms at play that could make a few outdoor weekend plans wet - but not cancel-worthy.

Early next week will be interesting as we are tracking the potential for moderate-to-heavy rainfall once again. Both Monday and Tuesday could see scattered showers and storms likely as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be moving into the region ahead of a cold front to our west-northwest... it is too early to discuss rainfall amounts, but locally heavy rainfall is certainly a possibility that we’ll be keeping a close eye on as more data comes in. Wednesday is the first day of fall, and though high temperatures will be fall-like in the upper 70s and low 80s, it will still be humid with scattered showers and storms possible with the mentioned cold front slowing down over south-central Kentucky. There are signals in forecast models that late next week into the following weekend could have high temperatures only in the upper 70s - which will be welcomed on the first official weekend of fall. Climate patterns though also suggest that temperatures will be near-to-above average for the rest of the month of September along with drier-than-average conditions - so nothing looks cool at this point. Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather Team for the latest conditions and forecasts for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast

FRIDAY: Continued warm and humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. High 83. Low 68. Winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84. Low 67. Winds E-6

SUNDAY: Clouds with some sun. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82. Low 67. Winds SE-7

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 67

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 101 (1927)

Record Low: 38 (1916)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.52″ (+1.52″)

Yearly Precip: 39.10″ (+4.92″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:51 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 1 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

UV Index: Mod (6)

Pollen Count: Mod (8.0 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7301 Mold Spore Count)

