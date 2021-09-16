Advertisement

Tri-Star Greenview Regional Hospital thanks the Kentucky National Guard for their assistance

Tri Star Greenview thanks the National Guard for their assistance
Tri Star Greenview thanks the National Guard for their assistance
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a Facebook post, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital thanked the Kentucky National Guard for their assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also thanked Governor Andy Beshear for his response to the current COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

National Guard members arrived today to assist TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital and will assist in nonclinical roles while hospital staff continues to provide care for patients.

