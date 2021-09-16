Tri-Star Greenview Regional Hospital thanks the Kentucky National Guard for their assistance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a Facebook post, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital thanked the Kentucky National Guard for their assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also thanked Governor Andy Beshear for his response to the current COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

National Guard members arrived today to assist TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital and will assist in nonclinical roles while hospital staff continues to provide care for patients.

