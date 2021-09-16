View From The Hill: Full tuition scholarships among the prizes awarded in WKU’s Vaccine Incentive Program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU is offering incentives to members of the campus community who have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including full tuition for five students.

Amy Bingham has more on the vaccine incentive program in this week’s View from the Hill.

“Dr. Bud Fischer presented me with the check for a thousand dollars and it was just a wonderful surprise. It really was.”

Dr. Ritchie Taylor was among the first round of prize winners randomly selected in a drawing for WKU’s Vaccine Incentive program.

“I sent my vaccination card in and I did, I won the prize. So I was very surprised. First time I’ve won anything really.”

Each week through the beginning of October, the university is selecting 26 vaccinated employees and forty vaccinated students to receive prizes.

“Everything from IPAD pros to one thousand dollar checks to gift cards to the WKU Store.”

The biggest prize up for grabs, full tuition scholarships for five students.

“We came across the story of one student who is a non-traditional student who works full time in order to be able to put herself through college and she was one of the winners of our full tuition scholarships.”

Simply entering their vaccine status automatically makes students, faculty and staff eligible for the drawing and gives the COVID-19 Task Force important data.

“Even if individuals haven’t been vaccinated, we’re really encouraging them to let us know their vaccination status.”

For folks like Taylor, getting vaccinated was a no brainer.

“I just thought about the people in my life. I thought about my wife who’s in health care. I thought about my parents who are aging. I thought about my son who is in elementary school.”

The university is hoping others will follow suit.

Vaccinations are offered to the campus community at Graves Gilbert Clinic at WKU Health Services.

Vaccine status can be reported by logging on to wku.edu/healthyonthehill.

