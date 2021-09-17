Bowling Green shuts out Greenwood 4-0

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A 14th District girls soccer matchup took place at the Swamp as the Bowling Green Purples took on the Greenwood Gators.

Gators would be without their head coach and five starters Thursday due to COVID-19. The Purples would take advantage, Maggie Morris scoring two goals in the second half helping Bowling Green secure the 4-0 victory.

The Purples finish district play at 4-0 and win their 7th straight game. Greenwood falls to 8-5

Bowling green will take on Ensworth in Tennesse Tuesday, Gators face off against Father Ryan Saturday

