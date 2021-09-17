Advertisement

Bowling Green shuts out Greenwood 4-0

By Brett Alper
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A 14th District girls soccer matchup took place at the Swamp as the Bowling Green Purples took on the Greenwood Gators.

Gators would be without their head coach and five starters Thursday due to COVID-19. The Purples would take advantage, Maggie Morris scoring two goals in the second half helping Bowling Green secure the 4-0 victory.

The Purples finish district play at 4-0 and win their 7th straight game. Greenwood falls to 8-5

Bowling green will take on Ensworth in Tennesse Tuesday, Gators face off against Father Ryan Saturday

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Nutt, faculty member dies following complications with COVID-19.
Caverna Independent School District faculty member dies from complications with COVID
Accident
One dead after motorcycle collides with guardrail on I-65
Tompkinsville K9 alerts officer to drugs.
K9 locates drugs, leads to arrest of Bowling Green man in Tompkinsville
Barn fires on Plano and Dye Ford Road
Crews respond to two barn fires in Warren County
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

BG Hot Rods logo
Hot Rods blowout Blue Rocks 10-2 Thursday
WKU Soccer wins C-USA opener in OT at Marshall
Warren East sweeps Warren Central
Warren East sweeps Warren Central in crosstown battle
VOLLEYBALL: Warren Central vs Warren East
VOLLEYBALL: Warren Central vs Warren East