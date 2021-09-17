Advertisement

Dutch Country Safari Park in Horse Cave adds wagon ride for fall season

By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Dutch Country Safari Park has added a new attraction, allowing families to get a more interactive experience with the several different types of exotic animals on the farm.

“It’s really interesting,” Sandra Williams, the executive director of Horse Cave and Hart County tourism said. “You feel like you’re actually part of the family when you come here and experience all the things they have to offer. Even though the animals are a little bit different than the animals on most farms, it really is a good Kentucky downhome experience.”

The owners of the farm have built a fenced-in wagon for passengers to travel through the park “hayride style.” On the ride you can see and feed wildebeests, water buffalo, and even zebras to name a few. The Dutch Country Safari Park also has a petting zoo open with smaller animals ranging from alpacas to kangaroos.

“This is an actual Amish farm, which is really unique,” Williams said. “We have several Amish people in Hart County, that community has more than 200 people here and 100 businesses. So, we’re excited to be able to include this park.”

The wagon rides begin this weekend and will run through October 30. The Dutch Country Safari Park is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more information on the Dutch Country Safari Park Facebook page or https://dutchcountrysafaripark.com/.

