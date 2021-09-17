Gov. Beshear reports more than 5K new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 5,133 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 649,691 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.88% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,469 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 45 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 8,251.

As of Friday, 2,426 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 647 are in the ICU, and 463 are on ventilators.

