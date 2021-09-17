Hot Rods blowout Blue Rocks 10-2 Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Five hitters had multiple hits for the Bowling Green Bootleggers (80-36) in a 10-2 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks (52-62) at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Thursday night. The two teams will play the third game of the series on Friday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

The Hot Rods fell behind in the first inning when Wilmington scored against starter Carlos Garcia, but the righty settled in. After allowing a leadoff walk in the second inning, Garcia recorded 12-straight outs. The Hot Rods offense sparked in the third with a pair of runs to take a 2-1 lead, and never looked back.

Additional runs in the fourth and fifth extended the lead to 5-1, Bowling Green. While Wilmington cut it to a three-run game with a homer in the sixth, Jordan Qsar struck back with a two-run shot off Blue Rocks reliever Gilberto Chu to make it an 8-2 game. The Hot Rods scored two runs in the eighth with Qsar landing an RBI triple to left with Bowling Green going on to win 10-2, evening the series.

