Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Conference held in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nearly 200 sheriffs and deputies gathered in the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green for the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Conference.

The goal of the conference is to address and discuss policies and problems departments are currently facing in the Commonwealth.

Senator Rand Paul, (R) Kentucky, attended the conference to hear about the issues impacting the law enforcement community and discuss his efforts in the Senate.

”I think there’s been a tendency over the past year not to appreciate law enforcement. We have people trashing the police all the time, talking about defunding the police and I think it’s important to talk about the good things they do in our community,” Sen. Paul said.

Sen. Paul says he believes police do not feel appreciated over the past year.

“There’s been so many bad stories out there that make us think, ‘Oh my goodness, all policeman are bad.’ When in reality it’s the opposite. Probably 99 percent of our police are good people,” Sen. Paul said.

One of the main topics discussed at the conference was the ‘Defund the Police’ movement. The movement supports divesting funds from police departments and reallocating them to non-policing forms of public safety and community support, such as social services, youth services, housing, education, healthcare and other community resources.

Most recently, Sen. Paul has expressed his opinions related to social workers replacing police. “We need law enforcement,” he said. “The idea that deputies can be replaced by social workers is a terrible idea. We’re in a battle. People on the other side are asking for a whole new transformation of our society.”

Sen. Paul says he believes defunding the police by any means would be a grave mistake.

”I think defunding the police is a very extreme position. I don’t think it’s going to be popular really across the Commonwealth with people. The idea that we wouldn’t have police and that we replace policeman with social workers, look I’m not against social workers. They have a definite use and I’m for it, but I’m not for replacing our policeman with social workers. I think that’s a really bad idea,” Sen. Paul said.

