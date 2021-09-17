Advertisement

KY man who has donated suitcases to foster care for 20 years makes stop in Bowling Green

Heritage Children Services
Heritage Children Services(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For more than decades, Don Pratt has collected and donated thousands of suitcases to children in foster care. On Friday, he donated several suitcases and bags to Heritage Children Services in Bowling Green. Heritage Children Services is a therapeutic foster care agency.

“Kids in foster care, they moved from home to home, sadly,” Victoria Gipson with Heritage Children Services said. “If they don’t have anything to put their clothes in, then they’re moving in trash bags, and that’s something that nobody should have to do. With suitcases, these kids actually get more of a normal life, they get to put their stuff in a place and then they get to have something that belongs to them.”

Don Pratt was a foster parent himself, caring for 65 children over 32 years. Every kid, like every adult, is different, and every circumstances different,” Pratt said. “The most important thing was love, and children need that more than anything.”

He saw first hand the need for these children to have a nice suitcase to put their belongings in. Pratt delivers the suitcases all over Kentucky and some parts of Indiana. He recently has even been able to donate to flood victims and women’s shelters, along with other organizations.

“I’ve recently taken up donating backpacks and duffel bags since school budgets have been cuts and particular the Resource Center’s budgets have been cut, and I can guarantee there’s a need somewhere for somebody to take up a project and help somebody else,” Pratt explained.

Heritage Children’s Services could always use extra donations for the children they work with. They are now working on Christmas donations for the children. If you would like to help out, you can visit their location at 1990 Louisville Road or call 270-904-2451.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Update: Name released in I-65 motorcycle collision
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Autumn Reccius said she planned to get the vaccine with her husband, but decided against it at...
Vaxxed and unvaxxed: Louisville husband, wife fight COVID with two different experiences
Monty WCPS
Bus driver remembered by Warren County Public Schools

Latest News

BG Fiestaval taking Place this Weekend
BG Fiestaval taking Place this Weekend
Carving Made by High School Students Unveiled at Scottsville Town Square
Carving Made by High School Students Unveiled at Scottsville Town Square
Rich Pond Road recommended for new I-65 interchange
Rich Pond Road recommended for new I-65 interchange
Hometown Hero: Summer Rich
Hometown Hero: Summer Rich