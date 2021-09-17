Local first responders challenge each other to ‘suit up’ for CASA Superhero 5k

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, the Bowling Green Police Department posted a Facebook video, challenging the Bowling Green Fire Department to suit up and join them in CASA’s Superhero 5K next weekend.

“The Bowling Green Police Department stands with CASA and their mission to provide support and intervention for abused and neglected children and our area. Our department will have many superheroes running in the 5k and want to challenge the Bowling Green Fire Department to do the same. Chief Brooks-- we asked you to bring your biggest group of superhero runners and pass this challenge on to others come out and help us change a child’s story,” said Major Matt Edwards with BGPD.

Since then, the fire department has challenged the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to join them.

The CASA of South Central Kentucky Superhero 5K, 1 Mile Kids Fun Run and 1 Mile Family Walk is set for September 25 at Ephram White Park. The event will include music, food trucks, face painting and other activities. Every 5K participant will receive a race t-shirt and a $20 gift card to Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. The race is also a Bowling Green Running Club Grand Prix Points Race.

Any child who is registered for the Kids Fun Run before noon on September 23 will be placed in a drawing to win a PlayStation 5.

Registration can be found here.

