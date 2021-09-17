Man found guilty of murder by Warren County jury

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday, Mach Sar was found guilty of murder by a Warren County Grand Jury.

According to authorities, Sar was convicted for the stabbing of Somrhut Phan.

The jury recommended a sentence of 45 years with Sar not eligible for parole until he has served a minimum of 20 years.

The final sentencing will be on October 26 at 9:00 a.m.

