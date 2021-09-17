Rich Pond Road recommended for new I-65 interchange

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new report from the Southern Warren County Interstate 65 Interchange Feasibility Study was released in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Bowling Green-Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The three areas studied were Carter Sims Road, KY 242, and KY 240.

The final report recommends the KY 242 or Rich Pond Road area as the preferred selection for a new I-65 interchange.

The new interchange will help address mobility and connectivity issues to I-65 in Warren County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, data collected was collected from local officials, stakeholders, as well as community feedback. The findings showed of the three options, KY 242 and KY 240 were the most feasible locations for a new I-65 interchange, but KY 242 had a greater and more immediate need.

“Growth in southern Warren County, particularly in the Rich Pond and Plano areas, demands better access to I-65 and the local roadway network to improve emergency response times and accommodate the ongoing and planned land use in the area,” said Joe Plunk, KYTC District 3 Chief District Engineer. “A new connector road will also help link two communities that have long been separated by the interstate.”

The KY 242 area is recommended to move forward in the project development phase.

If growth trends in that area continue, an interchange in the KY 240 area could be considered in the future but the Carter Sims Road area was eliminated from consideration.

The estimated costs associated with the new interchange are estimated between $37.7 million to $49.8 million.

