Seasonably warm but rainy weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Partly cloudy conditions will set in this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Spotty showers will make their way into the area by our late morning though, so you’ll want to bring the umbrella with you!

Day Planner (wbko)

Rain chances will decrease heading into this evening but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will drag into South Central Kentucky heading into this weekend, so you’ll want to KEEP the rain gear with you. Beyond this weekend, afternoon temperatures will start to cool down and struggle to make it out of the low 80s! That’s all thanks to a cold front that’s going to keep the rain while we kick off our work week. Widespread showers and storms will linger until Wednesday. By then, we’ll see daytime highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Wednesday will actually be the official first day of Fall, and it will sure feel like it too! Mostly sunny conditions make a comeback by Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible. High 83. Low 68. Winds SE at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible. High 84. Low 67. Winds E at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 82. Low 67. Winds E at 7 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 101 (1931)

Record Low Today: 38 (1916)

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 60

Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Sunset: 6:50 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 41)

Pollen Count: High (7.6 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7301 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (6)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 85

Yesterday’s Low: 67

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.52″ (+1.52″)

Yearly Precip: 41.69″ (+4.92″)

