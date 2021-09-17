Simpson County Detention Center program for inmates gives a second chance at life

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 22 men and women were given hope and a second chance at life Friday at the Simpson County Detention Center.

“In total we have about 45 that’s fixing to go out into the workplace, the public workplace, and right now we have 22 interviewing for public jobs with our local second chance factories,” said Simpson County Jailer, Eric Vaughn.

It’s through a program called Score, the men and women are assisted in filling out applications, putting together their resumes, and given interview prep.

Jailer Vaughn’s goal is to never see one of them return to jail.

“We’re turning tax burdens into tax payers and it’s helping give back to our community. They have the benefits that you and I would have at a public job. The insurance - they cover their families that they’re not with. They cover their families on their insurance and help provide for things that taxpayers, you and I, would have to pay for if they didn’t have these opportunities,” Jailer Vaughn said.

Around 8 local employers and factories conducted interviews at the detention center Friday. Several say they need workers now more than ever and even though some may have doubts, employers say these men and women are some of the hardest working people they’ve hired.

“For the Score Program to come through our company, it’s made a big impact even from our employees. It gives them a positive attitude, they come through, they’re motivated, they’re ready to work, they show up everyday,” said Ashley Haley, Franklin Precision Industry.

Some have already been through this program when it began a few months ago and are now back to mentor others.

“I went through this situation once before and before being released, unfortunately, you’re thinking in your mind, ’What am I going to do when I get out.’ And you’re making negative plans because you know nothing else and after this program I have a plan, I have money in the bank, I’ve paid off my debts, I’ve paid off my restitution, I’m working on my child support, I have gained self-respect, respect in the community, I have a respectable job,” said Scott Crouch, who participated in the program and is now mentoring others in the detention center.

The value of a second chance, worth more than a paycheck.

“It doesn’t end when you walk out the door, this is a new lease on life,” Crouch said.

