T.J. Samson Hospital welcomes National Guard as they assist staff

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky National Guard has been deployed to hospitals all over the state of Kentucky.

They have been at Med Center Health in Bowling Green and arrived this week at Greenview Regional Hospital and T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow to take on non-clinical roles.

A sincere thank you to the Kentucky National Guard members who have stepped in to assist the T.J. team. They are... Posted by T.J. Regional Health on Thursday, September 16, 2021

The hospital says they are thankful that they have them so their clinical teams can focus on providing a high level of patient care. They thank the National Guard for the extra support during this unprecedented time.

“We are truly thankful to have the extra support from the National Guard during this unprecedented time. If you see these Guard members at T.J., please be sure to let them know how much we appreciate them,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

