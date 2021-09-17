Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast Friday evening at 15 mph and was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
One dead after motorcycle collides with guardrail on I-65
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Autumn Reccius said she planned to get the vaccine with her husband, but decided against it at...
Vaxxed and unvaxxed: Louisville husband, wife fight COVID with two different experiences
Kentucky State Police says 33-year-old Sarah Lykins, of Jamestown, Ky. was arrested Wednesday...
KSP arrests two in connection with February arson

Latest News

The FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans.
FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
FDA vaccine advisers debate the need for COVID booster shots.
Boosters won't end pandemic
Security fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 16,...
Protest for jailed Capitol rioters: Police ready this time