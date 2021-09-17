Advertisement

Vette’s, hot rods, and Families charity car show is back next weekend

By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Vettes, Hot Rods and Families is the annual fundraising event of the Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Club benefitting the America Cancer Society, Salvation Army Food Bank, and Bellwood.

The event is FREE to the public. Car Show registration is a $20 per vehicle donation with 100% of the entry fee going directly to the charities.

It takes place September 25 at GM Corvette Assembly Plant.

