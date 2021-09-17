Advertisement

Warren East sweeps Warren Central in crosstown battle

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren East Lady Raiders snap a three-game losing skid with a three-set sweep (25-11, 25-8, 25-13) over crosstown rival Warren Central on Thursday night.

Warren East maintained a double-digit lead throughout every set. Clara Nesbitt led the way in kills for the Lady Raiders. Maude Forrester and Jamie Phelps provided valuable front-court help with blocks throughout the game. The Lady Raiders improve to 9-7 on the year.

The Lady Dragons drop to 5-15 on the year, losing their third match in four games. They will battle Foundation Christian next Monday, September 20.

