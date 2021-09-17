Advertisement

We’ll be Dodging Rain Drops This Weekend!

BIG changes arrive next week!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday brought clouds and rain back to our area. While it won’t be raining constantly, we will have to deal with scattered showers and thunderstorms both days this weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will drag into South Central Kentucky heading into this weekend, so you’ll want to KEEP the rain gear with you. Beyond this weekend, afternoon temperatures will start to cool down and struggle to make it out of the low 80s! That’s all thanks to a cold front that’s going to keep the rain while we kick off our work week. Widespread showers and storms will linger until Wednesday. By then, we’ll see daytime highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Wednesday will actually be the official first day of Fall, and it will sure feel like it too! In fact, overnight lows are forecast to tumble into the upper 40s for the first time this season Wednesday night! Mostly sunny conditions make a comeback by Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast

SATURDAY: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84. Low 67. Winds SE-5

SUNDAY: Clouds with some sun. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 80. Low 67. Winds SE-7

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cont’d warm and humid. High 80. Low 70. Winds S-9

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 66

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 101 (1931)

Record Low: 38 (1916)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 3.52″ (+1.41″)

Yearly Precip: 41.69″ (+4.81″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:50 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 41)

UV Index: Mod (6)

Pollen Count: Mod (7.6 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7301 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

